City of Brass

From concept to gaming table with ease. It's never been easier to create a complete world for your RPG settings.

Entity Builder

Never forget your character again. At last you can bring all of your characters from every game you play into a single place.

Build out your character sheet

For any tabletop RPG you play

Complete with an interactive dice roller

And support for House Rules

Easily shared with your GM

*Entity Builder works for GMs too. Stat out your monsters once and you'll have them ready for every game you play.